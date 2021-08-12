Is there anything Dolly Parton can’t do? From global superstar and vaccine sponsor to memoir writer and fashion icon, the singer-songwriter has proven herself capable of many things throughout her career.

And now, she’s adding another title to her list of achievements: novelist.

That’s right: Parton is venturing into the world of fiction. In a collaboration with bestselling novelist James Patterson, the star has co-written Run, Rose, Run – a new thriller about a young singer-songwriter “on the rise and on the run”.