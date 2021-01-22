A strong friendship is like magic. You can’t see it, but it can do incredible things. For us, it’s been like a superpower, amping up our courage and strength ever since we first met as freshers at the University of Warwick.

Over the years, our friendship has empowered us to show everyone else who we are, and what we can do, too. And now our friendship has conjured up something more incredible than we could ever imagine – a business. A brand. A movement. But that’s not to say it’s easy, or that friendship is a secret weapon for professional success. In many ways, the stakes of working with a friend are far higher. Because if you’re anything like us, in work as in life your friendship will be your foundation. So we wanted to share our tips with you for building a business without breaking a friendship.