“I was not frightened in the least bit at the thought that I might live because I was certain, quite certain, that I was already dead.”

Elizabeth Wurtzel wrote these words in Prozac Nation, her bestselling memoir of depression, published in 1994 when she was 27. It turned Wurtzel into a star, appearing on magazine covers the world over and in 2001 was made into a film starring Christina Ricci. On Wednesday last week (7 January), at the age of 52, she died from complications linked to breast cancer, something she had been characteristically bullish about.

“Do you know what I’m scared of? Nothing,” she wrote in The Guardian in 2018. “Cancer just suits me. I am good in a fight.”

Cancer was Wurtzel’s last big reveal: she had lived her life post-Prozac Nation in public. She covered depression, self-harm, drug addiction, sex, bad love affairs and heartbreak, but her main subject was always Lizzie Wurtzel. “I made a career out of my emotions,” she once said. Those emotions fluctuated from intense highs to extreme lows, the rising-rising-plunging line of her inner life always weighted at points by grey flat stones of depression.

The words that made her career were raw, but crafted with precision and artfulness. Their beauty was that of a bloody plate of beef carpaccio: skilfully arranged and not to everyone’s taste. Prozac Nation does not seem as startling today as it did in 1994, but that’s because Wurtzel’s particular brand of bare-all intimacy, her ability to set down and then sell on her feelings, is far more common now, especially for young female writers. Wurtzel was the template for much of what we see today.