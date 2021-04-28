Emilia Clarke has shared the book that helped her cope with grief

Clarke appeared on Emilia Clarke: The Book That Changed Me for BBC Sounds.

The books she focuses on is Why Didn’t You Just Do What You Were Told? by the late essayist and novelist Jenny Diski (who was also a Game Of Thrones fan).

Explaining how it helped her in lockdown, she says: “I normally live in bookshops and I read all the time. I am unhappy if I’m not in the middle of a book.”