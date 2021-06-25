The curtains were still pulled and we stood in the gloom of an underpowered low-energy lightbulb. “Don’t make a scene,” she said, as if she were about to pull a gun on me. “I’m not supposed to tell you this yet but I’m pregnant.”

My sister had only begun trying for a baby a few months ago, having been ready for one pretty much the moment she clapped eyes on Justin. It was far too early to celebrate, she said, and we had to keep it a deadly secret from our parents. She looked like someone delivering bad news while fighting an inappropriate urge to giggle.

My own reaction was the reverse. At surface level, I was thrilled that the sister I loved had got what she wanted. My happiness for her wasn’t a pretence. But it also wasn’t the whole story. Even as my slightly tipsy ears absorbed the information that our family was about to expand again, a sober corner of my mind was worriedly picking it apart.