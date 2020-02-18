Books have the power to uplift us, look at familiar things in a new way, and expose us to new ideas.

That’s something we need in these tense political times, when it’s easy to let modern life get the better of your good mood. And so, books can be something we turn to for comfort and reassurance, or to help us process what’s happening around us.

Sometimes a line you read can stay with you for a long time, as a viral Twitter thread showed us last year.

Twitter user Anne Thériault appealed for people to share the lines from books which have “changed how you see the world or shifted your understanding of how language can be use or just haunts you for reasons you don’t quite understand and maybe never will”.