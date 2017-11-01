Everyday sayings explained

Ever wondered why the "hair of the dog" is a hangover cure, why a bird in the hand is worth "two in the bush" and who decided "an apple a day keeps the doctor away"? Some sayings are now so commonplace, we'll utter them with no idea of where they came from. But every phrase, saying or proverb starts somewhere, and thanks to the Phrase Finder, we've uncovered the (often disputed) authors, meanings and stories behind some of the most commonplace sayings. The results are surprising, and prove it wasn't just Shakespeare changing our language...

Picture credits: Rex Features