We tiptoe around a topic that can make all the difference in being paid appropriately, or finding a fulfilling career, or making meaningful connections in the workplace, and yet we’ve force-fed geometry from the age of 11 – and, quite frankly, I don’t know when I’ve ever needed to know whether an angle is acute or obtuse. The concerns around ‘blowing your own trumpet’ overshadow the benefits of self-promotion.

Somewhere along the way, the definition has got lost – and, consequently, people avoid it like they avoid being sandwiched between sweaty commuters on the Tube at 9am. Because, when you actually break it down, ‘self’ means I and ‘promotion’ means an activity that supports or encourages a cause, venture, or aim.

So my regular response to the raised eyebrows and cynical attitude is: What’s arrogant about that? How can you possibly dismiss it as self-indulgent or say ‘it’s just not for me’ when really you’ve probably already engaged with that ‘activity’ at some point in your life – you just never openly labelled it as ‘self-promotion’ and nor have you thought about how you could be doing it better?

You’re most likely reading this book because, deep down, you do want to share with the world how good you really are, but you don’t know how to do it in a way that won’t invite people to judge you. Because, ultimately, no matter how proud you are of your work, the fear of sharing it – and how you’ll be perceived when you do – is what you care about most.