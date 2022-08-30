“What kind?” asked Vadis, tearing herself away from Zach too easily.

Her face was flush. She put an elbow on the table, triggering a little earthquake in her wineglass. Gold bangles slid down her arm, chasing after each other until they became one. Zach reached for his phone in an attempt to claim his own distractions.

“The ones with the nicotine in them.”

“Oh,” she said, somehow disappointed.

What kind. What a meaningless question. Cigarettes are not seasonal and Vadis didn’t smoke. Though she’d always been brimming with meaningless questions, asking what time meetings to which she wasn’t invited began, if I knew a long-dead psychiatrist’s contact information, if B. F. Skinner had pets, if “we” had an angle on this emotional intelligence feature, if I had any double-sided tape. Who, in the history of the world, has ever had any double-sided tape? Then she’d sigh over my desk after I told her I couldn’t help her, drumming those aristocratic fingers on my monitor as if her standing there would produce a better answer. The longer she stood, the more insulting her presence became. This was Vadis’s way of suggesting she knew other people’s minds better than they did.

“I once read this article in Harper’s,” said Zach, eyes still fixed on his screen, “about people who did all sorts of crazy shit on Ambien. They woke up in the corner of the room or boiled their underwear. This one woman, she buttered her cigarettes and ate them.”

“Harper’s published this?” I asked.

“Somewhere,” he said. “Cautionary tale.”

“That’s not a story about cigarettes,” Vadis corrected him,

combing her hands through her hair, “it’s a story about Ambien.”

“It’s a story about the confluence of desire.” “Don’t say desire,” she scolded him.

“An orgy of vices then.”

She looked at him hard.

“Really don’t say ‘orgy.’”

“The woman probably crushed up the pills and rolled the cigarettes in them,” Zach muttered.

“What?!” Vadis hissed.

“Like Mexican corn.”

“No one knows what you’re talking about.”

“Lola knows.”