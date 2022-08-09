“I’ve been more saviour than partner”: read an extract from The Crane Wife by CJ Hauser
You probably first heard of CJ Hauser through her viral 2019 essay “The Crane Wife” about breaking up with her fiancé and rediscovering her own desires. Now, the writer is back with an essay collection of the same title, further exploring the messiness of intimacy and love. Here, in an exclusive extract from the book, she ponders her taste in men.
There is a kind of man I tend to date. This man is considered undatable by the more reasonable public. He is considered difficult. He is the sort of man who, when you say his name, those who have met him say, “Oh, him.” He is known by everyone in broad strokes and intimately by no one. He seldom has many close friends. He is eccentric or ornery or sad. He is a loner but he also has a big mouth. He does not like many people. He does not let people get close. If you date this kind of man, and meet a friend or relative of his, without fail they will say, “We’re just so glad X finally found someone!” and there will be an edge of disbelief or perhaps relief in their voice.
If this man is in a band, and he often is, he is most likely the lead guitarist. If he is not in a band, he is still, spiritually, the lead guitarist.
The average person, when encountering such a man, will think, Oh, boy, and keep a distance. They will not have figured this man out, per se, but the fact of the man seeming mysterious, seeming to have something up with him, is not a thing that is intriguing to them. They do not feel the need to find out what is up. They have a suspicion that, whatever is up, it will not bring them joy or peace to know about it. And for this reason, they go no further.
To reappropriate language from Dr. Pratt of the DRC, these men are “disasters in environments that are too dangerous for human beings to go into by themselves.”
And yet I always go. Why?
Meeting this kind of man activates an impulse. It is not lust. It certainly isn’t love. It’s the sense that someone has fallen by the wayside and I am the only Samaritan around who might stop. That perhaps by virtue of noticing or being intrigued by him, I am uniquely suited to helping—practically obligated, in fact. I can save this man, I tell myself.
My method for doing this is by dating him.
None of this is reasonable or wise or kind. These men have not asked for help. They have issued no SOS. I am a bit like the Defense Department, deploying troops to some new country I insist needs my help to become democratic and peaceful and free. I occupy the land. I misunderstand the local culture. I create new policies and systems no one asked for. I bungle things. I buy a leather jacket and put up a mission accomplished banner and will later regret both. I stay too long. Only years later do I slink away in a defeat I refuse to call defeat.
When we break up, these men and I, and I ask friends whether they had thought we were well suited for each other, they always say: No one knew why you were with that guy! We assumed there must have been something wonderful about him we didn’t know about because you were with him.
But the something was that I was narcissistic enough to think he needed me.
For years, I have convinced myself that love is meant to be an act of extreme and transformative caretaking. And so I’ve been more savior than partner. More robot than girl. More nurse than lover.
For a long time, I referred to my addiction to “saving” difficult men as “Florence Nightingale Syndrome.”
Florence Nightingale was called “The Lady with the Lamp” for her tireless insistence on doing nursing rounds during the night, checking in on her patients, most famously wounded soldiers in Crimea. Nightingale is credited with creating many of the methods that spawned uniform modern nursing prac- tices and is also famous for being a kind of statistician—she collected data about her patients and used it to inform future care. She carried a literal lamp, but the sobriquet also implies she was a woman who showed us the way somewhere.
I hope all of this is what she is most famous for, anyway. Because until I looked her up, all I knew was that she was a nurse, and that she fell in love with her patients.
“Florence Nightingale Syndrome” (sometimes called the Florence Nightingale Effect) is a trope of pop-psych storytell- ing in which a caregiver falls in love with their patient, even if there is very little real exchange between them. Caretaking is conflated with love and so the syndrome takes hold.
But it turns out that this is, truly, a bum rap for Florence. Because Nightingale never fell in love with any of her patients.
In fact, Nightingale felt that love or romance might get in the way of her nursing career and so specifically avoided romantic entanglements. A man she purportedly loved once proposed to her, and she turned him down so that she could focus on her work.
So where does the term come from?
As best I can tell, the first usage seems to occur in a profile of the actor Albert Finney (yes, that is Daddy fucking Warbucks from Annie) in People magazine, in 1982:
In addition to wanderlust, the actor for a while bet heavily on horses (today he owns eight Thoroughbreds). He was equally passionate about drinking, too. “But my digestive tract couldn’t cope,” he says. “After a few whiskeys I used to throw up—but I’d come back to the party and drink more Pernod anyway. Then my appendix burst. I got peritonitis and realized I couldn’t take it. It was what
I call ‘the John Barrymore syndrome,’ ” Finney adds sardonically, pouring himself another glass of Chassagne- Montrachet. “You know—you’re more interesting and romantic if you seem bent on self-destruction. There may even be some ladies drawn to you who suffer from ‘the Florence Nightingale syndrome.’ And then, you see, if you don’t live up to their expectations, you have the get-out clause.”
Get-out clause.
Reading a dinger like that is enough to make a woman conspiracy-minded.
When I think about how my understanding of Florence Nightingale was corrupted because one rogue comment from a man can eclipse the whole truth of a woman’s life … it makes me shaky with rage.