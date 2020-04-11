5 feel-good books by female authors to devour this Bank Holiday weekend

One 2018 study found books by women are priced 45% lower than those of their male counterparts. Historically, female authors have also struggled to make it onto the school curriculum, despite the rich cast list of contenders (Toni Morrison, Margaret Atwood and Maya Angelou, to name but a few) who deserve to be celebrated.

So, it’s fair to say that female authors are long overdue their moment in the sun, with work that is well worth taking a weekend or two to revel in.

In addition, female authors can also bring to life certain narratives (e.g. the intricate nuances of female friendship) in a way that really resonates. Here are some suggestions to get you started – grab a cuppa and get stuck in: