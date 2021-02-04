Life Lessons On Friendship and 8 other brilliant books about female companionship
- Anna Brech
- Published
To celebrate the release of Stylist’s new book, Life Lessons On Friendship, this week, we round up the novels that capture the essence of female friends as we know and love them the best.
Female friendship is something of a lifeblood for many Stylist readers. Our women pals are the people who drink with us, cry with us and cheer us on. They’re there at the bitter end of the night, picking us up and dusting us off when life seems all but impossible.
It’s hard to capture this superhero dynamic in the pages of a novel, but some authors do exactly that.
With Stylist’s new book, Life Lessons On Friendship, which hit shelves today, we pick our favourite reads where female friends take centre stage in technicolour detail.
Nab the leading woman in your life and get set to toast the bond you share with these brilliant, hilarious and moving odes to friendship.
Life Lessons On Friendship by Stylist
Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams
Tigers In Red Weather by Liza Klaussmann
The Good Women Of China by Xinran
Divine Secrets Of The Ya-Ya Sisterhood by Rebecca Wells
A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Hosseini
The Help by Kathryn Stockett
My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante
Fried Green Tomatoes At The Whistle Stop Café by Fannie Flagg
Life Lessons On Friendship: 13 Honest Tales Of The Most Important Relationships Of Our Lives from Stylist magazine is published by Penguin Random House, and comes out on this week – 4 February 2021. Find out more and pre-order your copy here.
