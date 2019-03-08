The triumphant return of the feminist bookshop

In a stamp-sized square down a narrow alleyway in one of the busiest parts of Soho, London, you’ll find a tiny bookshop. Its façade is painted a rich pink that looks fuchsia in some lights, dark rose in others. Propped in the window are rare editions of books by women including Zadie Smith, English cookery writer Elizabeth David and African-American poet Gwendolyn Brooks. Inside, vintage portraits of women hang on the walls, which are covered in a marbled print inspired by the swirling endpapers of antiquarian hardbacks.

Mostly, though, the walls are lined with books. Some are cloth-bound, gilt-edged tomes, hundreds of years old and worth tens of thousands of pounds. Poke around and you’ll find a second edition of Sense and Sensibility – once owned by Jane Austen’s best friend Martha Lloyd – and a book by the 17th century French writer Jacquette Guillame, in which she argues for the moral superiority of women over men. Elsewhere, there are shelves dedicated to vintage Penguin paperbacks, with their satisfyingly neat orange and white covers (yours for around £6 a pop); first editions of modern fiction by writers including Olivia Laing, Helen Oyeyemi and Rachel Cusk; and rare versions of books on art, fashion and photography.