Despite the fact that it’s been nearly 16 years since the last episode of Friends aired (yes, you read that right), people all over the world are still just as obsessed with the classic sitcom.

Whether you watched the series when it first aired or binged the whole thing on Netflix, chances are you can recall plenty of iconic moments throughout the show, from the infamous “we were on a break” to the time Ross and Rachel got married while drunk in Las Vegas.

One thing’s for sure: we’re still just as hungry for new Friends material as ever before. And although the official Friends reunion may not see the light of day for some time (production on the series was halted due to coronavirus), it turns out we’ll have the chance to get our hands on some new Friends content in 2020: in the form of an official cookbook.