There’s an official Friends cookbook coming, and yes, it includes that trifle

Lauren Geall
The Friends cast

From Ross’ Moist Maker sandwich, Chandler’s “Milk You Can Chew”, Friends: The Official Cookbook will feature over 70 recipes from the iconic show.

Despite the fact that it’s been nearly 16 years since the last episode of Friends aired (yes, you read that right), people all over the world are still just as obsessed with the classic sitcom. 

Whether you watched the series when it first aired or binged the whole thing on Netflix, chances are you can recall plenty of iconic moments throughout the show, from the infamous “we were on a break” to the time Ross and Rachel got married while drunk in Las Vegas.

One thing’s for sure: we’re still just as hungry for new Friends material as ever before. And although the official Friends reunion may not see the light of day for some time (production on the series was halted due to coronavirus), it turns out we’ll have the chance to get our hands on some new Friends content in 2020: in the form of an official cookbook.

Yep, that’s right – to celebrate the 16th anniversary of the last episode of Friends airing on television, we’ll be getting our hands on a cookbook jam-packed with over 70 recipes, written by chef Amanda Yee.

Friends: The Official Cookbook, which is set for release on 22 September, will feature a variety of different recipes inspired by iconic moments on the show – and yes, Rachel’s trifle will be making an appearance. 

Friends: The Official Cookbook
Friends: The Official Cookbook will feature a range of appetisers, mains, desserts and drinks inspired by the show.

The best bit? Alongside recipes inspired by foodie moments on the show, the cookbook will also provide recipes for some of the show’s most iconic dishes, including Ross’ Moist Maker sandwich, Chandler’s “Milk You Can Chew” and Phoebe’s Grandmother’s Cookies, so you can bring the comforting presence of Friends into your home.

Featuring a range of recipes from appetisers and main courses to drinks and desserts, you’ll be able to put together an official Friends spread if you fancy it.

Don’t worry if you’re not a seasoned chef, either: as the book’s official synopsis reads, “whether you’re a seasoned chef like Monica Geller, just starting a catering business like Phoebe Buffay, or a regular old food enthusiast like Joey Tribbiani, Friends: The Official Cookbook offers a variety of recipes for chefs of all levels.”

Feeling hungry yet? Friends: The Official Cookbook is available to pre-order now.

Images: Getty/Insight Editions

Lauren Geall

