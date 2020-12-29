“I fell in love with my best friend from school – years later, we ended up married”

The course of true love never did run smooth; but most often, the challenge lies in finding The One. For Felicity Thistlethwaite, digital executive editor at Stylist, that question was easy. Ever since they formed a rock-solid friendship at school, she knew Aaron was the man for her. The problem came with acknowledging her feelings; both to herself and – more terrifyingly – to him.

It took Fliss over a decade to finally make the move and show Aaron how she really felt; and 13 years after their ill-fated first date, the two childhood pals ended up walking down the aisle together. In this exclusive extract from Stylist’s new book, Life Lessons On Friendship (out in February 2021), Fliss recalls when she first realised that she and Aaron were straying beyond the friend zone – and why you too should act if you fall for your best friend. Because as her story shows, it’s a gamble: but sometimes it all comes good…