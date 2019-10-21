Farewell poetry and readings to remember loved ones by

Our lives are made up of greetings and goodbyes – and, when it comes to saying farewell to those we love the most, finding the right words can be difficult. After all, how can you eloquently express everything that they meant to you, in just a few words?

When asked to speak at the funeral or memorial of a dearly departed friend or family member, some are lucky enough to feel able to write their own eulogies. Others, lost for words, face an exhausting search for a non-religious reading, one which strikes the perfect balance of being affectionate, moving, uplifting, and original, yet still respectful.

Thank goodness, then, for the great writers of the world, who set pen to paper and wrote from their hearts.

From children’s literature to farewell poems, Shakespearean ballads to powerful Disney lyrics, these readings will help you to find the words you need in times of grief and heartbreak.