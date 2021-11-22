There have been some major books out this year: Sally Rooney’s blockbuster Beautiful World, Where Are You (£16.98, Faber), Natasha Brown’s slim-but-powerful Assembly (£12.99, Penguin) and Raven Leilani’s Luster (£14.99, Pan Macmillan), while Matrix by Lauren Groff (£16.98, Cornerstone) has won legions of fans who are elated by how much they care about 12th century nuns. Emily Itami’s Fault Lines (£12.99, Phoenix) is a funny, whipsmart story of a modern love affair that’ll leave you weeping and hugging the book.

Other releases that shouldn’t be missed include Peaces by the wonderful Helen Oyeyemi (£14.99, Faber), an unsettling, weird and wonderful train journey featuring mongooses and the shadow of the British Empire, and Huma Qureshi’s tender Things We Do Not Tell The People We Love (£16.98, Hodder & Stoughton), which is a series of beautifully written short stories examining the pent-up frustrations and the everyday betrayals that even our closest relationships can cause.

Chibundu Onuzo’s Sankofa (£16.99, Virago) is the story of a mixed-race woman who goes in search of the father she never knew she had. A real pleasure, it’s funny, thought-provoking and holds a light up to everything from cultural differences to colonialism. Everyone Is Still Alive by Cathy Rentzenbrink (£14.99, Phoenix) is like dipping into other people’s lives in a hugely readable story about parents, neighbours and the lies we all tell.

Slim but lethal, Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan (£10, Faber) is one of those books that will stay with you forever and takes ferocious aim at the horrors of the Magdalene Laundries in Ireland but also gives hope for the love and care people can show to one another. The Fortune Men by Nadifa Mohamed (£14.99, Penguin) has been shortlisted for the Booker Prize. Based on a historical event, it’s set in Cardiff’s Tiger Bay in 1952 where Somali man Mahmood Mattan is a small-time criminal who finds himself accused of murder. Smart and devastating, there’s a reason it’s one of our books of the year.