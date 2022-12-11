The results of Goodreads’ 2022 Choice Awards are in – and they’re perfect festive reading inspiration
Lauren Geall
Looking for something new to read this Christmas? The results of Goodreads’s 2022 Choice Awards are a good place to start.
Sitting down with a book at any time of the year is pure bliss, let alone when said reading is done curled up under a blanket in front of the Christmas tree. So, as the year draws to a close, why not pick up a new book to read over the festive period?
While you might already have a few books sitting on your Christmas list, there’s nothing wrong with treating yourself to a new read to enjoy over the festive period.
And if you’re not sure what to read next, you’re in luck. This week, Goodreads has unveiled the results of its annual Choice Awards, which see readers vote to crown the top books of the year.
The winner’s list is pretty extensive – there are 17 categories in total – but the fiction category is a good place to start if you’re looking to explore some of the best books of 2022.
So, whether you fancy treating yourself to a book in the run-up to Christmas, or are looking for books to buy for friends and family this Christmas, keep reading to check out the top five fiction books of 2022, as selected by Goodreads users.
1. Tomorrow, And Tomorrow, And Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin
Coming in at number one was Gabrielle Zevin’s much-loved novel, Tomorrow, And Tomorrow, And Tomorrow.
One of the books recommended by Pandora Sykes at this year’s Stylist Live, Tomorrow, And Tomorrow, And Tomorrow is a story about two friends who come together and design a hit video game. It’s hard to put into words – but one you should definitely check out if you haven’t yet.
2. Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult
Despite being first published back in 2021, Jodi Picoult’s Wish You Were Here took second place in this year’s Choice Awards.
Set at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the novel follows a 30-year-old woman whose trip to the Galapagos Islands turns awry when the border closes and she’s stuck there indefinitely. Isolated in an unfamiliar place, she ends up building a connection with a local family – but not everything is as it seems.
3. The Winners by Fredrik Backman
The third installment of Fredrik Backman’s Beartown series, The Winners is set two years after the first book which inspired the hit HBO series.
If you haven’t read the first two books yet, you might want to start there – but the fact that this book has made the top five is a sign that you won’t be disappointed.
4. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt
This stand-out debut novel by Shelby Van Pelt follows the story of a woman called Tova Sullivan, who begins working nights at an aquarium after her husband dies.
Before long, she befriends a giant octopus called Marcellus – and the pair work together to solve the mysterious disappearance of her son, who went missing when he was 18. Unusual and oh-so-charming, Remarkably Bright Creatures is a truly unique read.
5. The Hotel Nantucket by Elin Hilderbrand
Described as a “summer drama for the ages”, The Hotel Nantucket is set in a once-loved hotel which is renovated top-to-bottom by a London billionaire.
As staff and guests begin to return to the hotel, the team are forced to deal with a myriad of hurdles – including the haunting presence of Grace Hadley, a 19-year-old chambermaid who was killed in a fire at the hotel back in 1992.
