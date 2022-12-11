Sitting down with a book at any time of the year is pure bliss, let alone when said reading is done curled up under a blanket in front of the Christmas tree. So, as the year draws to a close, why not pick up a new book to read over the festive period?

While you might already have a few books sitting on your Christmas list, there’s nothing wrong with treating yourself to a new read to enjoy over the festive period.

And if you’re not sure what to read next, you’re in luck. This week, Goodreads has unveiled the results of its annual Choice Awards, which see readers vote to crown the top books of the year.