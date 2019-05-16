The Handmaid’s Tale: the real life events that inspired Margaret Atwood’s dystopian drama

The Handmaid’s Tale offers up a bleak world in which women’s ability to control their own reproduction, and particularly to access safe abortion, is non-existent. This idea is introduced gradually over time: in the book, for example, Offred sees the bodies of hanged doctors who have carried out abortions and comments that “in the time before… such things were legal.” She also, in chapter eight, witnesses the funeral procession of a miscarried foetus – and, towards the end of the book, notes that there are no ultrasounds or scans carried out in Gilead.

“What would be the point of knowing, anyway?” she tells us. “You can’t have them taken out; whatever it is must be carried to term.”

However, while this may feel incredibly removed from our own lives, it’s worth noting that more than 40% of women around the world aged 15-44 live in a country where abortion is highly restricted, according to research by the Guttmacher Institute. El Savlador, Chile, Nicaragua, Vatican City and Malta do not allow abortion under any circumstances, with doctors who find evidence of abortion forced to report patients to the police, even if the women are in need of medical attention after desperately self-inducing a termination.

And the issue is much closer to home than you might think. On 14 May 2019, 25 white men – all Republican members of the Alabama senate – voted to criminalise abortion at any stage of pregnancy, even if that pregnancy was the consequence of rape or incest. Under the terms of the bill, which is yet to come into effect, abortion will only be permissible in Alabama if continuing with a pregnancy poses a serious threat to a woman’s health.

The Alabama news comes hot on the heels of several shocking blows to reproductive rights in other US states. This year alone, over a dozen states have attempted to introduce so-called heartbeat bills, which ban abortion after six weeks of pregnancy (the point at which a foetus’ heartbeat can often be detected in scans). Four states have succeeded in signing these draconian bills into law, including Georgia, where Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed a “heartbeat bill” into law on 7 May 2019.

“Georgia is a state that values life,” Kemp said before putting his signature to the Life Act. “We stand up for those who are unable to speak for themselves.”

And things are little different in the UK, as women in Northern Ireland are similarly only allowed to have abortions if doctors believe their mental or physical health would be seriously or permanently harmed if they continued with a pregnancy. Shockingly, terminations are generally banned even in cases of rape, incest or fatal foetal abnormalities: in 2016/17, just 13 legal procedures took place across the whole of Northern Ireland. (For context, more than 190,000 abortions were carried out in England and Wales in the same time period.)

