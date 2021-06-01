Kavanaugh was named Associate Justice of the Supreme Court in 2019, just months after Dr Christine Blasey Ford accused him of sexual assault. The university professor appeared in front of a panel of senators to give her account of the attack, which she says happened when she and Kavanaugh were at high school in the 80s.

Trump, of course, was elected after more than 15 women accused him of sexual harassment and/or assault, and was caught on tape bragging about grabbing women’s genitals without their consent.

Abortion laws

The Handmaid’s Tale offers up a bleak world in which women’s ability to control their own reproduction, and particularly to access safe abortion, is non-existent. This idea is introduced gradually over time: in the book, for example, Offred sees the bodies of hanged doctors who have carried out abortions and comments that “in the time before… such things were legal.” She also, in chapter eight, witnesses the funeral procession of a miscarried foetus – and, towards the end of the book, notes that there are no ultrasounds or scans carried out in Gilead.

“What would be the point of knowing, anyway?” she tells us. “You can’t have them taken out; whatever it is must be carried to term.”

However, while this may feel incredibly removed from our own lives, it’s worth noting that more than 40% of women around the world aged 15-44 live in a country where abortion is highly restricted, according to research by the Guttmacher Institute. El Salvador, Nicaragua, and the Dominican Republic do not allow abortion under any circumstances, with doctors who find evidence of abortion forced to report patients to the police, even if the women are in need of medical attention after desperately self-inducing a termination. And a recent change in Polish law, too, has similarly forbidden women from terminating pregnancies, even in cases of severe and irreversible foetal defects.