Why physically ‘hanging out’ with friends is the only way to truly solve (and recover) from an argument
In Hanging Out: The Radical Power of Killing Time, author Shiela Liming tells us why we’ve overlooked the magic of simply spending time with people. Real, in-person time.
In the following extract, Shiela makes a case for quality, incidental, IRL time that, even when complicated by conflict, always trumps digital communication.
A few months ago, I was in a bar in Milwaukee with a friend, and we had a fight.
Not a big fight, mind you, but a disagreement, one that felt important enough to set hackles quivering on both sides. I’ve known this friend for a long time, since college; indeed, if that weren’t the case, the fight probably wouldn’t have happened in the first place, since reasoned disagreement rests on the kind of trust that only comes with familiarity.
At any rate, we were in this bar, drinking what one drinks in Milwaukee, by which I mean brandy old fashioneds. It was a low-lit, divey sort of place located near the hotel where I was staying. I was in town to attend a series of organisational meetings and my friend Ronny had come up on the train from Chicago to spend the evening with me. We had had dinner together and then retreated to the bar in question, where red velvet curtains divided shadowy booths and the music was low enough to allow for conversation. And then we had this fight.
The details of it don’t matter anymore. What matters is that my friend and I stayed in that bar for three hours, talking and digesting the disagreement that had sprung up between us, until it ceased to be a disagreement at all. In talking it out, we realised that we were actually on the same side; we wanted a lot of the same things, we just had different ideas about how to achieve them. When it was over, we found ourselves somewhere new, having emerged from the clouds that had gathered over our debate but were always destined to dispel if given enough time.
We left the bar as we had entered it hours before — as old friends, except by then it felt like the fibre of our relationship had grown tougher somehow, like it had been productively tested. That toughening, I believe, comes as the unique result of care. My friend and I care about each other, enough to not give up and not stay mad. Nobody stormed out or left the table, though the compulsion to do so may well have presented itself at some point. Instead, we both stuck it out, ascending to what felt like the precipice of personal offence and anger and then, together, descending a trail we had found leading down the other side.
From this experience, I got to thinking about how friendship and hanging out alike require stamina. Sometimes, we have to let things be long and loose in order for them to pass through a crucial point of conflict and then get good again. The problem, though, comes from how the pace of modern living conditions us for the opposite, for rapid-fire experiences and instantaneous judgments. Enthusiasm and ardour get kindled quickly, but so do dislike and dismissal. As a result, we make a habit of turning away from all the things and people and encounters that bother, confuse, or tax us. We abandon them, comforting ourselves with excuses about how they’re not worth our time anyway. We swivel our attention elsewhere, settling our sights on new, temporary targets. And then, seconds or minutes later, we go and do it all again.
But let’s imagine, for the sake of contrast, that this fight of ours had happened under different circumstances — online, say, or even via text message. Would we have had the stamina to stick it out and wait for things to resolve? Or would we have turned our attention away from each other at the first sign of conflict, seeking refuge in a new tab, a new search result, a new notification, a new follower, a new timeline refresh? Would we have listened to each other and made an effort to understand? Or would we have exited the tab, closed the screen, muted, or even blocked each other, out of frustration? Would we have believed, without looking the other person in the eye, in the prospect of our conflict’s eventual resolution? Or would we have allowed spirals of miscommunication, anxiety, and self-doubt to lead us straight to the point of a silent impasse?
What I’m trying to show by way of this conjecture is that, while modern communications technologies tend to make the space of even friendly disagreement feel more narrow and thus also more uncomfortable, hanging out is actually about the opposite. Hanging out, which involves killing time in the presence of others, is about carving out a space that is big enough to accommodate these kinds of relational fluctuations, allowing them to stretch and unfurl as necessary. It’s a way of announcing up front that it doesn’t always have to be good, that we don’t always have to catch a person on a good day in order to care about or honour our connection to them. Hanging out means marking out a space that is big enough to house both the camaraderie that gets built in the moment along with mistakes, attitudinal spikes, and second chances.
Hanging Out: The Radical Power of Killing Time by Sheila Liming is published by Melville House. Available from 24 January 2023, £15.39
Image: courtesy of Melville House