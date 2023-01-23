The details of it don’t matter anymore. What matters is that my friend and I stayed in that bar for three hours, talking and digesting the disagreement that had sprung up between us, until it ceased to be a disagreement at all. In talking it out, we realised that we were actually on the same side; we wanted a lot of the same things, we just had different ideas about how to achieve them. When it was over, we found ourselves somewhere new, having emerged from the clouds that had gathered over our debate but were always destined to dispel if given enough time.

We left the bar as we had entered it hours before — as old friends, except by then it felt like the fibre of our relationship had grown tougher somehow, like it had been productively tested. That toughening, I believe, comes as the unique result of care. My friend and I care about each other, enough to not give up and not stay mad. Nobody stormed out or left the table, though the compulsion to do so may well have presented itself at some point. Instead, we both stuck it out, ascending to what felt like the precipice of personal offence and anger and then, together, descending a trail we had found leading down the other side.

From this experience, I got to thinking about how friendship and hanging out alike require stamina. Sometimes, we have to let things be long and loose in order for them to pass through a crucial point of conflict and then get good again. The problem, though, comes from how the pace of modern living conditions us for the opposite, for rapid-fire experiences and instantaneous judgments. Enthusiasm and ardour get kindled quickly, but so do dislike and dismissal. As a result, we make a habit of turning away from all the things and people and encounters that bother, confuse, or tax us. We abandon them, comforting ourselves with excuses about how they’re not worth our time anyway. We swivel our attention elsewhere, settling our sights on new, temporary targets. And then, seconds or minutes later, we go and do it all again.