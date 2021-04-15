Explaining what we can expect from the book in more detail, Ravi Mirchandani, editor-in-chief of Picador, said: “We at Picador are delighted to be publishing Hanya’s extraordinary new novel, an immensely powerful fictional exploration of the issue of who paradise is for − for any idea of paradise crucially also involves an idea of who must be excluded from it.

“It is very much a novel about the soul, the past and the future, of the United States. But, at a time when political issues of diversity and inclusion engage us as much as those of whom we wish to − or should − exclude from our homes, our public places and our nation-states, it engages with issues of race and sexuality, imperialism and disease that are central to all our lives, wherever in the world we happen to live.

“And, like A Little Life, it is not only a novel of ideas, but one of plot and of character, as deeply moving and powerfully propulsive as it is haunting and thought-provoking. I am in awe of Hanya’s achievement in writing this novel; we are very proud indeed to be publishing it.”

To Paradise will be published simultaneously in the UK and the US on 11 January 2022.