If there’s one thing we’re all yearning for at the moment, it’s a bit of escapism.

Keeping up to date with the latest coronavirus updates is obviously still important – but there’s only so many devastating headlines and terrifying predictions of what the future might hold you can take without a bit of respite.

In a bid to try and forget what’s going on for a while and give our minds some time to recharge, lots of us are returning to our favourite old books, TV shows and films to distract ourselves from reality.

One of these titles is, of course, the Harry Potter series. For many of us, re-reading JK Rowling’s magical story about a young wizard facing an unimaginable evil is incredibly comforting – perfect for a time when many of us are experiencing heightened levels of anxiety.