Harry Potter stars are reading chapters of The Philosopher’s Stone – and you can listen to the first chapter now
Looking for something to keep you entertained during lockdown? A selection of famous faces have come together to do a reading of the first Harry Potter book The Philosopher’s Stone – and you can listen to the first chapter now.
If there’s one thing we’re all yearning for at the moment, it’s a bit of escapism.
Keeping up to date with the latest coronavirus updates is obviously still important – but there’s only so many devastating headlines and terrifying predictions of what the future might hold you can take without a bit of respite.
In a bid to try and forget what’s going on for a while and give our minds some time to recharge, lots of us are returning to our favourite old books, TV shows and films to distract ourselves from reality.
One of these titles is, of course, the Harry Potter series. For many of us, re-reading JK Rowling’s magical story about a young wizard facing an unimaginable evil is incredibly comforting – perfect for a time when many of us are experiencing heightened levels of anxiety.
And now, thanks to a new project led by Wizarding World, we can listen to the first Harry Potter book The Philosophers Stone read by some of the series’ biggest starts.
Part of J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter At Home” project in collaboration with with Audible, Bloomsbury, OverDrive, Pottermore Publishing and Scholastic which aims to bring some entertainment to Harry Potter fans during lockdown, the new series will see each star read a chapter of the book.
The first chapter, ‘The Boy Who Lived’, read by none other than Daniel Radcliffe, is available to stream now – you can either watch the video online or listen on Spotify.
In a trailer for the series, we get a glimpse of some of the other famous names who will be making an appearance throughout the series: Stephen Fry, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim, Noma Dumezweni, and Eddie Redmayne.
Keen Harry Potter fans will notice that we’ve only got the names of seven celebrities so far, even though there’s 17 chapters in the book, so there’s sure to be even more surprises in store from this exciting project.
