Isn’t it incredible how, more than twenty years after first being introduced to the world, Harry Potter still fills us with child-like excitement? During lockdown alone, fans have been treated to Daniel Radcliffe narrating The Philosopher’s Stone audiobook, and muggles have gone into meltdown over the Hogwarts virtual escape room. It’s testament to just how special J.K.Rowling’s magical story is to so many people. And now, the author has shared some more news with fans.

Earlier this week, Rowling decided to debunk a few Harry Potter myths – specifically those about supposed HP landmarks.