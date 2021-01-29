Clare Seal is the woman behind My Frugal Year and The Financial Wellbeing Forum. After finding herself in £27,000 debt with no savings, Seal began to document her journey to financial recovery. The advice she gives is the very same that she lived by. In her book, Real Life Money – which is part memoir, part guide – Seal takes the reader on a journey that can be adapted to their own pace and circumstances.

It covers everything from how to negotiate repayment terms with creditors to dealing with money anxiety. The goal is not to get rich overnight, or to pay off debt at the expense of all of life’s pleasures, but rather to gain an understanding of why we feel the way we do about money, and how we can use that to change our mindset and our finances for good.

Buy Real Life Money: An Honest Guide to Taking Control of Your Finances by Clare Seal at Bookshop.org, £13.94

How To Save It: Fix Your Finances, Bola Sol