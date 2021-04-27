She continued: “Now, I’m finally at a point in my life where I can see a little more clearly and I want to share my truths in the hope that maybe they’ll help you too. This book is my celebration of how inner and outer beauty can work together in perfect harmony.

“I hope this book will start conversations, whether they’re about how to find your signature lipstick, reclaim your sexuality, or treat yourself more kindly – and, ultimately, what it means to feel beautiful, confident, complete.”

And she added: “I can’t wait to share it with you all and yet can’t help but feel nervous at the same time… I think the more important something is… the scarier it feels… deep breath… I hope you enjoy it…”