Reflections: Holly Willoughby’s new book untangles “emotional” topics such as body image and burnout
- Hollie Richardson
Holly Willoughby is about to get candid about the issues that matter to her in a new book called Reflections.
Holly Willoughby is one of the most recognisable faces on British television. She isn’t afraid to speak out about the issues that matter to her – including her strong stance against upskirting, thanking the NHS and calling out Piers Morgan. But despite gracing our screens most days of the week, Willoughby remains protective of her personal life.
One issue that Willoughby is particularly private about is body image. The presenter, whose body is regularly critiqued in the tabloids, has previously explained why she refuses to respond to comments, explaining: “I don’t think it’s helpful to the conversation for women generally. As long as you are healthy and happy, that’s really all that matters.”
But now, in an empowering move made on her own terms, Willoughby will be discussing body image, along with other issues, in her new book.
Willoughby made the announcement on Instagram yesterday (26 April), telling fans: “Writing is such a personal process and between these pages you will find many little pieces of me. The book is called Reflections and is essentially thoughts and musings from me on inner and outer beauty.
“We live in a world where so much is about how we present ourselves on the outside and there is fun to be had here but true beauty comes from within… there is an alignment that needs to happen and finding that balance hasn’t always felt so easy.”
She continued: “Now, I’m finally at a point in my life where I can see a little more clearly and I want to share my truths in the hope that maybe they’ll help you too. This book is my celebration of how inner and outer beauty can work together in perfect harmony.
“I hope this book will start conversations, whether they’re about how to find your signature lipstick, reclaim your sexuality, or treat yourself more kindly – and, ultimately, what it means to feel beautiful, confident, complete.”
And she added: “I can’t wait to share it with you all and yet can’t help but feel nervous at the same time… I think the more important something is… the scarier it feels… deep breath… I hope you enjoy it…”
Detailing what exactly to expect from Reflections, the official synopsis for the books reads: “Reflections explores what it means to live a beautiful life in the modern world. Here, for the first time, Holly Willoughby untangles topical and emotional issues such as body-image, burnout and control with candour, nuance and hard-won insight.”
Reflections (£20) will be published by Penguin on 28 October 2021, but you can pre-order it at Waterstones now.
