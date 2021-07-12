These Covid-related challenges were pretty standard, and although it was tough, I had it good. Many of my students did not, and struggled to focus on schoolwork while coping with financial and mental health issues, and even the loss of family members. It all weighed on me. Despite my best efforts to keep them hidden, my emotions would repeatedly rise to the surface, where the many students who filled my screen could see them, close up. Students have told me that my “authenticity” helps them connect to the material, but I still harboured concerns that my raw emotions would diminish my authority, or just make students uncomfortable.

You could say I’m on one end of the emotional expression spectrum. My husband Alex is too – but the opposite one. I can remember him tearing up once or twice in about 15 years (once when we thought his cancer was terminal). And it’s not just showing sadness; he rarely raises his voice in anger, furrows his brow in sympathy, or jumps for joy. You can almost always tell what I’m feeling by looking at me, and if not, I won’t hesitate to describe it in graphic detail. But what on earth is my husband feeling? Often, even he seems not to know.