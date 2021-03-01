I’ll give you an example of a small moment. Your friend walks up to you and says, “So I got this new haircut from a new stylist. Do you like it?” You look at your friend and somehow their fringe is cut crooked and this stylist has sabotaged their hair. It’s not really curling all the way over.

Your instinct is to instantly say, “Yes, of course, I love it.” Because right then, you don’t want to hurt your friend’s feelings or rock the friendship boat. I understand. But then your friend takes a selfie and drops it on Instagram. Now they have a different angle of this haircut and they’re like, “Aw hell. That was not what I wanted. This looks really janky!” They come back to you and say, “I just posted my picture on Instagram. Why didn’t you tell me my fringe was busted? I asked you if you liked my haircut, and you said you did.”

Your friend knows you lied to them. You didn’t love their haircut. I know you wanted to make sure you didn’t hurt their feelings, but now your friend has a reason to doubt your word. The next time they ask for your opinion, they might be wondering if you’re telling them the truth or giving them an answer that appeases, without candour.

In a world that is overflowing with things to side-eye and question, let us not be the type of people who others feel the constant need to distrust. Instead, I want us to be the friends or village members who others count on not only to please them, but to see them at their best. In that way, honesty is a love language. Affirm me with facts. I cannot say I am my sister’s or brother’s keeper if I’m expected to lie to you constantly. How can I care for you when I can’t be open and honest with you?

So how would I deal with that small moment of the haircut gone wrong? Well, two ways. If it’s completely messed up AND your dye job is weak, I might have to tell you since you asked me. If it’s simply not MY taste, I might reply with something like “What matters is that you like it. If you like it, I’m good with it.” Smooth. You can’t accuse me of lying. Of course, I also believe in “Friends don’t let friends be raggedy without telling them.”

I won’t lie to you and say, “Follow your heart, speak the truth, and nothing bad happens.” NAH! Shit can get real and there can be consequences. There is certainly risk to speaking up. However, I would rather risk that than risk regretting my inaction or my silence.