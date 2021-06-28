A common misconception is that you have to be on the front line of activism to make a difference. While loud, bold activism does get a lot of attention, it is important to remember that behind every outspoken face, there is often a team of people helping to bring their message to the public.

There is a place for all of us in creating positive change. If you are more of a behind-the-scenes person by nature, don’t be afraid to focus on this, because every role is vital in raising awareness and pushing for reform. Don’t hesitate to bring your natural skills to the table – whether they are administrative, organisational or creative – and lend a hand where necessary.

Rest assured that whatever you are able to contribute will be valued – every little bit helps when setting the activism cogs in motion. While the quieter, more subtle, tasks may not put you in the limelight, they are essential for the effective functioning of any campaign.