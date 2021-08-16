Lists are a great way to bring clarity to your thoughts and help find a clear path to sustained happiness. Writing a list of the good and bad things in your life can be cathartic and revealing. Remember, this is your journal so you can write whatever you want – don’t let any niggling worries about what other people might think try to alter your view on what’s good for you – this is for you.

When you have finished your list, rate each thing out of ten and then order them by score to give you a Top Ten of the best things in your life and a Top Ten of the worst things in your life. What would your life be like if you had more of the best things and fewer of those bad things?

Ask yourself: are those bad things useful? (There will always be things in our lives that we are not keen on but are necessary or good for you all the same.) And if they’re not, can you drop them? Self-care is about recognizing the things that aren’t working, the things that drain you, or the things that have just hung around and you’ve brushed to the side for too long. It’s time to deal with those things, and live the life you’ve always dreamed of.