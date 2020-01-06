How does kakeibo work?

The premise is brilliantly simple: at the beginning of the month, you sit down with your kakeibo and think mindfully about how much money you would like to save, and what you need to do to achieve that goal.

To help with this process, the kakeibo presents you with four key questions to consider:

1) How much money do you have available?

Calculate this by deducting any fixed expenditure (such as rent or your travelcard) from your monthly salary.

2) How much would you like to save?

Set yourself a saving target and use this to calculate a weekly spending limit that you will need to stick to in order to meet your savings goal.

3) How much are you spending?

Keep a journal of your spending by jotting down the daily totals of your expenditure next to the categories of your choosing.

4) How can you improve?

Reflect on your progress at the end of each week and month, to see if you’re on track to meet your target. Think about what you would change for next month.

To give you a better idea of how it looks, we have shared some of the pages exclusively from the book below.