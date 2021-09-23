Here’s the good news: as an entrepreneur you always have options. If you don’t think a business plan is quite right, you can change it. If the business is moving in a direction you’re uncomfortable with, you can alter the course. You are in the driving seat. You have choices.

A successful business can be anything you want it to be. If your goal is to grow, take investment, and cash in for a life-changing sum of money, that’s absolutely great. But it’s equally fine if you simply want to make a good living, work the business for most of your life and pass it on to your family. The choice is yours. You have an opportunity to be the entrepreneur that you always dreamed of being.

Will this business not only survive but flourish? For instance, is there a fit between the product and the market? Is the market big enough to generate a sufficient profit? In other words, you need to address some important commercial questions. And if the business plan simply doesn’t add up, clearly it won’t be the right venture.

You can build a company that is financially a success – and who would argue with wanting that – and yet feel that you would rather be on a different course. And, actually, you might be more successful if you truly follow your own vision. For instance, there could be two identical entrepreneurial businesses, both selling the same product to broadly the same group of target customers. One flourishes, the other struggles. What differentiates them? In all probability, it is the passion, commitment and talent of the owners, rather than anything about the product itself. The fit between owner and business is important.