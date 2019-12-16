It is a truth universally acknowledged that Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without a Harry Potter movie marathon. And this year looks set to be little different, as the folks over at ITV have come up trumps with a truly magical Christmas TV schedule.

Interested? Of course you are. And these are the dates and times you need to watch all of the Harry Potter movies over Christmas…

Christmas Eve: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) ITV 1.30pm

Christmas Day: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ITV 11:55am

Boxing Day: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 4:10pm