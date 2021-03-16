Idris Elba is writing a book collection inspired by his daughter

Idris Elba is best known for his serious and dark roles, including Stringer Bell in HBO’s The Wire and DCI John Luther in the BBC’s Luther. But the award-winning actor, who many are tipping as the next James Bond, is now taking a much lighter turn.

Last year, it was announced that Elba would be lending his voice to HBO’s A World Of Calm, a new well-being series to help people relax before bedtime. It’s also just been announced that the star is also set to publish a series of children’s books.