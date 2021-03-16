Idris Elba is writing a book collection inspired by his daughter
- Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Idris Elba is about to step inside the world of children’s books, and we’re very much here for it.
Idris Elba is best known for his serious and dark roles, including Stringer Bell in HBO’s The Wire and DCI John Luther in the BBC’s Luther. But the award-winning actor, who many are tipping as the next James Bond, is now taking a much lighter turn.
Last year, it was announced that Elba would be lending his voice to HBO’s A World Of Calm, a new well-being series to help people relax before bedtime. It’s also just been announced that the star is also set to publish a series of children’s books.
Yes, Elba has signed a multi-book deal to publish a range of children’s books, and he says he can’t wait “to bring stories inspired by my daughter to life”.
Published by HarperCollins, the book series will include picture books and fiction, and will be developed with writing partner Robyn Charteris, who has penned drama, pre-school and animation TV shows. They are due to hit shelves in 2022.
“I feel privileged to have the opportunity to bring stories inspired by my daughter to life with my incredible partner Robyn Charteris, and the powerhouse team at HarperCollins,” Elba said in a statement that he shared on Twitter.
Ann-Janine Murtagh, executive publisher at HarperCollins Children’s Books UK, said: “Idris Elba is one of the most iconic and multi-talented creatives of his generation and I am delighted that he is joining the HarperCollins Children’s Books list. From the outset, Idris had a very clear vision of the characters and stories he has imagined, and is passionate about creating books that will appeal to all children.”
Sure, they might be intended for children. But because everything else Elba does is so great, we’ll be very interested to see what world he creates in between the pages.
Images: Getty