Shortly after my thirtieth birthday back in 2013, I went through a crisis of sorts.

As much as I considered myself to be an independent free-thinker, determined not to follow the path of my older sister Devi who’d married her university sweetheart, Nikhil, and had settled five minutes away from our parents in Kent, I wasn’t immune to the world story of What A Woman Should Have Achieved By 30. ‘World stories’ was my term for certain narratives spun over and over again until they become self-fulfilling and inescapable because the joists of them are nailed down into books, TV shows and films. They become part of the small talk you engage in with taxi drivers or at the supermarket (‘I don’t think I’ve seen a sadder sight than a woman buying herself flowers’) and of interactions at weddings and family gatherings. (‘When is it going to be your turn?’)

I’m not saying men aren’t pressured around marriage and kids, but as I explained to my friend Anthony, who was wigging out after his fiancée broke up with him, we aren’t on an even playing field. While men may be judged more harshly if they don’t attain economic success, the same is true for a woman around domestic success no matter how much she has achieved in her career. We weren’t even allowed to have our own mortgages or credit cards until the 1970s, I told him. (And possibly shouldn’t have said any of this so soon after the break-up that the Save the Date announcement was still stuck to his fridge.) World stories might make cute rom-coms but they are not conducive to aiding life decisions. Think about the number of people who settled for an ill-suited partner because turning thirty and being single is a frightening prospect, a superhighway to dying alone.