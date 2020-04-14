Going a little stir crazy right now? You need a build a book nook: a small corner of solace to call your own filled with candles, cushions – and of course, your cache of favourite novels.

The beauty of building your own reading retreat is that it really doesn’t require a lot of space or effort to achieve the desired effect. Like childhood den-building, it’s more about flexing your creativity to transform an unused alcove or a stairway cupboard into a cosy hideaway for one.