Why Jane Austen is as relevant and beloved as ever

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that when a book does well, the publishing world likes to see how far they can spin a winning formula. One of the biggest breakout trends of the last few years has been the feminist reboot; last year, publisher Usborne described sales as “booming”, while 13-way fights for feminist fiction by publishers at the 2018 London Book Fair heralded their power, as stories sold for six-figure sums.

What began with Angela Carter’s subversive fairy tales in 1979’s The Bloody Chamber has rocketed thanks to the feminist 2000s. From retakes of Greek myths (Circe by Madeline Miller and The Silence Of The Girls by Pat Barker), to fairy tales that upend patriarchal tropes (The Surface Breaks by Louise O’Neill and Fierce Fairytales by Nikita Gill) via reworkings of Shakespeare plays (by the likes of Anne Tyler, Margaret Atwood and Maggie O’Farrell) and the reinvention of Moby Dick as Becoming Dinah (by Kit de Waal), reboots are everywhere.

And, despite it not being a pivotal anniversary year, 2020 is set to be all about Jane Austen. There are two new feminist books riffing on her most famous work: The Other Bennet Sister by Janice Hadlow is out this week, and Charlotte by Helen Moffett is out in May. Two novels inspired by her life and family are coming, too: literary detective story Miss Austen by Gill Hornby and YA novel The Austen Girls by Lucy Worsley. There is also a film adaptation of Emma out on Valentine’s Day scripted by the Booker-winning writer Eleanor Catton, a touring play and rumours of a TV adaptation of Pride And Prejudice from the makers of Victoria and Vanity Fair.