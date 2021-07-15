“If The Miniaturist changed my life, then The House Of Fortune is the happy reckoning,” Burton said in a statement shared with Stylist. “When I was ready the characters were waiting, and it felt as if I had been writing for a future self who would want to continue when the time was right.

“Just like The Miniaturist, this new novel of Nella Brandt and her niece, Thea, comes from the heart, from a different pocket in my writer’s understanding. Set 18 years on in the life of the Brandt family, The House Of Fortune is a novel about fate and loss, memory, second chances and renewal.

“I’m indebted to my editor, Sophie Jonathan, and my agent, Juliet Mushens, for their constant care and enthusiasm in helping me create this next stage of Nella’s life. It’s such an honour to write a novel about looking back whilst moving forward, just like my heroine does herself, and I cannot wait for readers to be reunited with her, in the house on the Heren canal.”

Excited? Well you don’t have too long to wait: Picador will publish The House Of Fortune in July 2022.