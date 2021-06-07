Jessie Ware exclusive: ‘The best advice my mum has ever given me’

“Sometimes she gives unwarranted advice, but I also always feel like like she was not judgy when we were younger,” says Jessie when Stylist meets her for lunch. “She gave us space and never pried and I really feel like I need to learn how to do that. I want every conversation with my daughter already. I’m like,’What’s the goss? What happened at nursery?’ And she’s just like: ‘Mum shut up’.

My mum never pried so therefore I feel like we could tell her [anything]. And she is one of the most judgmental women in the world, but when she came to listening to us, she was really quite wonderful.”