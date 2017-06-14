Just a few days ago, it was revealed that we probably have to take President Donald Trump’s tweets seriously – and that anything the political boggart says on Twitter could potentially be used as evidence against him in court.

It should be unsurprising, then, that he’s made it his business to work through his list of contacts and start blocking anyone who has voiced a negative opinion about him. And best-selling author Stephen King – who has been one of Trump’s most consistent and creative Twitter critics (see here, here, and here) – was amongst those added to the #BlockedByTrump list.