JK Rowling flies to the rescue after Trump blocks Stephen King on Twitter
- Kayleigh Dray
Just a few days ago, it was revealed that we probably have to take President Donald Trump’s tweets seriously – and that anything the political boggart says on Twitter could potentially be used as evidence against him in court.
It should be unsurprising, then, that he’s made it his business to work through his list of contacts and start blocking anyone who has voiced a negative opinion about him. And best-selling author Stephen King – who has been one of Trump’s most consistent and creative Twitter critics (see here, here, and here) – was amongst those added to the #BlockedByTrump list.
Reacting to the news online, King wrote: “Trump has blocked me from reading his tweets. I may have to kill myself.”
The genius behind such thought-provoking tomes as Carrie, Misery, Cujo and Under the Dome continued: “Have others received a notification of being blocked from Trump's tweets, or is it a hoax? It's not as if his tweets are hard to find!”
Finally accepting his fate to a timeline devoid of all tweets typed by those famously orange fingers, King joked: “Blocked! Condemned to an existential wasteland of Trumplessness!”
Thankfully he found an ally in fellow writer JK Rowling – who has been every bit as vocal as King in her dislike for all things Trump.
“I still have access,” she told him, before promising: “I’ll DM them to you.”
King thanked her, before adding: “Maybe it’s a hoax? I’m good either way. I’ll always have Pence…”
He then painstakingly typed out a maniacal laugh (what do you expect from a renowned horror author, eh?).
If you’re wondering which of King’s tweets proved to be the straw that broke the camel’s back, we think we’ve tracked it down for you.
The president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, recently appeared on Fox & Friends where she said she admitted that she had been surprised by the “viciousness” of attacks against her and her family.
“I was not expecting the intensity of this experience, but this isn't supposed to be easy,” she said on the show. “My father and this administration intends to be transformative, and we want to do big, bold things and we're looking to change the status quo. So I didn't expect it to be easy
“I think some of the distractions and some of the ferocity was – I was a little blindsided by on a personal level.”
Ivanka added that she is trying to keep her head down, “not listen to the noise and just work really hard to make a positive impact in the lives of many people”.
Unimpressed by what she had to say, King took to Twitter to write: “If Ivanka Trump had grown up in farm country, like some of us, she'd know her father is reaping exactly what he sowed.”
Moments later, he was blocked. It seems as if there’s one thing that Trump will not stand for, it’s people making comments about his daughter.
That and, y’know, nasty women, basic human rights, female autonomy, Alec Baldwin, James Comey, Angela Merkel, Snoop Dogg, Meryl Streep, his own wife and people making fun of the size of his hands. Plus everything else.
We have a feeling that the #BlockedByTrump list is quickly going to become the least-exclusive group of all time.
