Katie Piper’s guide to journaling your way to confidence

There is something infinitely soothing about putting pen (or pencil) to paper, and writing down our innermost thoughts.

Sometimes we need to let loose and write the kind of rant we’d hate for anyone else to read, while other times we might just want to make a series of lists to help us find clarity on a situation.

Either way, the mental health benefits of journaling have been well documented by science. Back in 2013, a group of researchers studied the effects of expressive writing on major depressive disorder, and found those who were given the instruction to write had a steep decline in their depression scores at the end of the study.

More recently, a 2017 study concluded that journaling could help reduce worrying, making it a brilliant way to help soothe anxiety.