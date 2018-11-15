“I refuse to believe there’s not a purpose to any struggle.” Katie Piper on the healing power of poetry and writing

Katie’s not comparing herself to Sylvia Plath. She’s not billing herself as the next Margaret Atwood or Claudia Rankine. But she does know all too well the cathartic nature of writing, how even in the darkest of times, words can lift the way we feel. Over the past few years, she’s funnelled her feelings into poetry, essays and letters, as well as mantras that she lives by.

“I started writing when I was in a bad place,” says Katie of the aftermath of the 2008 acid attack when she was 24, which left her blind in one eye and effectively removed the skin on her face, leading her to have a full face skin graft – the first of its kind in the world.

“I was writing for myself, not to be published. I was writing diaries, even letters, to myself or to anyone I was angry at. Sometimes they weren’t to a person, they were just to the universe – a bit like penning daydreams or isolated thoughts. I’d write rhetorical questions about the situation I was in and why I was in it – why had it happened to me?”

It was words, she says – writing them, reading them, using them to remind her that there was a reason to keep living – which enabled her to take on the huge task of overhauling her life. For Katie, it proved to be an invaluable therapy.

“Writing has changed things for me,” she admits. “Whenever I used to see my story written by a journalist, it always read, ‘I got attacked, I’m really brave and inspirational, I overcame it’. The triumph over tragedy arc. That’s not actually true. I found it really hard and I fell down so many times. Writing my first book, Beautiful, was the time that I was able to write the truth of it – that I was despairing at times, that I got depressed and felt like I couldn’t cope. Writing became about being honest.”

As Hemingway famously advised, aspiring writers should begin with “one true sentence”. “I write a few times per week, but as much as I can,” says Katie. “If I’m thinking or feeling something, I have to record it somewhere. If I don’t, I worry the thought will be lost and I’ll never get it back again. I never self-edit and I don’t write in one place or in a special book. In fact, now I’m so busy I usually have to write on my phone, on the go.”

On meeting Katie, it’s difficult to believe she’s the same person we first saw on screen six years ago, during the documentary she filmed with Channel 4, Katie: My Beautiful Face. Back then, she was afraid to step outside of the house, lacking confidence and – understandably – often tearful. Today, at our shoot, Katie is self-assured, putting everyone else at ease. There’s barely a moment she’s not smiling, even though she is in recovery from another skin graft (she’s had over 250 in total) and still has tubes sewn into her nose to prevent the scar tissue from closing her nostrils.