“Bloom where you’re planted.” This phrase is often used to encourage people to survive and thrive wherever they find themselves. The idea is that we should behave like plants, which are widely assumed to make the best of the spot where the gardener places them. However, the analogy is misleading. Plants don’t just function within their environment: they actively participate in and transform it. They mount phenotypically plastic responses to optimize their growth, and they demonstrate a sort of awareness that extends beyond the boundaries of their own selves and reflects knowledge of the external environment – what is sometimes called “extended cognition.” This awareness can lead to behaviors and adaptations that transform the environment, improving circumstances for the individual itself and for other inhabitants. In the process of succession, the early emergers affect the ecosystem in ways that determine which species will be able to grow and thrive in the next stage.

Promoting change in human environments requires similar skills to those that plants display during ecological succession. In human institutions, or ecosystems, effective initial leaders of cultural change function as pioneers. Identifying and supporting individuals who possess the characteristics needed to promote change successively and synergistically toward developing and sustaining a new ecosystem is critical. Leaders who are effective trailblazers, like pioneer plants, are able to thrive while guiding change with limited or variable resources. They also recognize that even when an environment seems stable, the efforts of the pioneers can forge new directions and innovation.