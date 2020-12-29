Life lessons on friendship: Stylist’s uplifting new book explores the ties that bind us
Stylist’s new book features honest and moving tales on the power of friendship, with contributions from Jenni Murray, Flo Perry, Megan Jayne Crabbe and more.
Here at Stylist, we’ve always been firm believers in the life-changing magic of friendship. The bonds we share with those around us is the fuel that gets us through – and no more so than in 2020. As reality fractures and reforms around us, our friends are the people who sustain us; the one constant in a storm of Covid-related uncertainty.
Which is why we’ve decided to honour friendship in all its weird and wonderful guises, with an uplifting new book that puts the topic centrestage.
Life Lessons On Friendship, out in February 2021, is brimming with frank and eloquent tales of our closest relationships – from what happens when friends go into business together to the huge shock that comes with losing someone you love.
Along with essays from the Stylist magazine team, Life Lessons On Friendship features contributions from just a few of the many brilliant women who make up our growing community.
These include former Woman’s Hour presenter Dame Jenni Murray, political activist Gina Martin (the woman who helped to make upskirting a crime) and comedian and author Shappi Khorsandi.
Yomi Adegoke and Elizabeth Uviebinené, co-authors of 2019 bestseller Slay In Your Lane: The Black Girl Bible, also give their ode to friendship in the new book, along with Make Motherhood Diverse founder Candice Brathwaite, illustrator Flo Perry and body positive activist Megan Jayne Crabbe of @bodyposipanda fame.
The new title is the third in a series of books from the Stylist magazine team, following the publication of Beauty Reimagined: Life Lessons On Loving Yourself Inside And Out last year. With insight from Mary Beard, Caitlin Moran, Chidera Eggerue and other remarkable women, Beauty Reimagined interrogated the concept of beauty, asking the question: what happens when women challenge the expectations that society places on appearance?
Our first book, Life Lessons From Remarkable Women: Tales Of Triumph, Failure And Learning To Love Yourself, was published in 2018, and included essays from the likes of Romola Garai and comedian Francesca Martinez.
Life Lessons On Friendship, Stylist’s latest book, turns the focus onto our closest and most meaningful connections in life. It’s a tribute to the people around us who shape us the most, but it also recognises the challenges that comes with those deep-rooted ties.
Each of the 13 lessons featured in the book examines a different aspect of modern friendship, and the pain and pleasure it can bring, via a refreshingly honest lens.
Thorny questions are put to the test, including – how many friends does a person actually need? Is online friendship the real deal? And what happens when you fall in love with your best friend?
Above all, this is a funny, moving and confronting read that will ring true for anyone who cherishes their friends as much as we do. After all, lovers come and go, and family can be divisive but friends – the best ones are with you for life.
Life Lessons On Friendship: 13 Honest Tales Of The Most Important Relationships Of Our Lives from Stylist magazine is published by Penguin Random House, and comes out on 4 February 2021. Find out more and pre-order your copy here.
