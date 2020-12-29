Here at Stylist, we’ve always been firm believers in the life-changing magic of friendship. The bonds we share with those around us is the fuel that gets us through – and no more so than in 2020. As reality fractures and reforms around us, our friends are the people who sustain us; the one constant in a storm of Covid-related uncertainty.

Which is why we’ve decided to honour friendship in all its weird and wonderful guises, with an uplifting new book that puts the topic centrestage.

Life Lessons On Friendship, out in February 2021, is brimming with frank and eloquent tales of our closest relationships – from what happens when friends go into business together to the huge shock that comes with losing someone you love.