Nora is over everything. Overworked and underpaid in her legal job, she’s also pregnant and trying to look after her young daughter to boot. Her husband, Hayden, is loving and supportive but still manages to evade the day-to-day admin of parenting while prioritising his gym time. Your basic everyday marital nightmare in short. Then the pair go to visit a house in the exclusive neighbourhood of Dynasty Ranch and Nora meets a group of women who are not only incredibly successful but whose husbands will Marie Kondo a cupboard and whip up some fine dining when required. But lurking in the background is a burnt-out house that’s about to reveal some secrets… The Husbands is a howl of feminist rage but also one that is pure fun (out 3 August).

