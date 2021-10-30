Lists are usually something we associate with productivity. We write down everything from deadlines and tasks that need completing to what ingredients we need to pick up from the supermarket.

They’re extremely functional and handy to help you stay organised, but not something that holds much joy.

However, according to Jess Indeedy, author of List Yourself Happy: 100 Lists To Inspire Real Change, the humble list can be a source of positive power too.

“This book is designed to extract your ‘inner gold’ to help you bring your unique values, dreams and ideas into your everyday life for optimum happiness” Indeedy writes in the book’s introduction. “I recommend you schedule in a list-making session at least monthly, choosing ten lists from the book, and complete the related action steps within the month.

“The process of making the lists, choosing one action step from each list, and adding them to your plan for the month, results in incremental improvement. You should feel inspired, rather than overloaded, from this process because it’s been broken down into achievable bite-sized tasks.”

According to Indeedy, these are some of the lists that can help boost your mood, bring a greater sense of peace and change your life.