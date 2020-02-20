Here at Stylist, we can’t get enough of Little Fires Everywhere.

The 2017 novel by Celeste Ng is one of our favourite books, and the fail-safe recommendation we give everyone knowing that it will hit the mark. The story, which follows a mother and daughter who slowly become entangled with a rich family in a sheltered, wealthy neighbourhood of Cleveland, while that same neighbourhood reels from the ramifications of an adoption dispute over a young Chinese baby, is truly un-putdownable.

The book has everything: drama, epic storytelling, romance and nuanced depictions of race relations. It’s a gripping page turner that also happens to be an intimate family drama. And now it’s going to be a television series, co-produced by Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.