By a mile Beth is portrayed as the most deserving March girl but god! Is! She! Boring! Meanwhile Amy, the dislikeable one who burns her sister’s sole manuscript in a fit of pique, has the most interesting character growth. She’s the only one to achieve what she set out to at the beginning (“To go to Rome, and do fine pictures”) and develops a backbone that enables her to stand up for what she wants. For all the talk of Jo being the one to defy convention, it’s Amy and her refusal to martyr herself for the benefit of others that’s truly subversive.

Perhaps the endless adaptations have softened the unpleasant message of Little Women in the public imagination, the way the idiosyncrasies and individuality of the March sisters are smoothed over by the time Alcott has finished with them. People may not remember the source material that leaves Jo a worn-down mother. Instead their immortalised Jo is Winona Ryder, sparking on-screen as a youthful fireball in the iconic 1994 Gillian Armstrong rendering of the story.

The point of all this is: Little Women doesn’t deserve to be feted in 2019. There are plenty of new stories about women to be told, and lots of them don’t punish a girl for wanting to go to a party. It’s a tale of its time and it has dated badly.

Burn the book. Throw the limes away. Greta Gerwig is too good for this.