An unfinished story by Little Women’s Louisa May Alcott has just been published

Little Women fans, we’ve got some exciting news for you. An early piece of unfinished work by the book’s beloved author, Lousia May Alcott, has just been published for the first time. Alcott, who had a varied career that included writing poems, short stories and thrillers. wrote the little-known piece when she was 17.

Fans can now read it in The Strand literary magazine – and readers are being asked to finish writing it.