We were not designed to shuffle from point to point, merely fulfilling errands and collecting digits in the bank account. If we want to do more than survive, if we want to do more than just get through the days, an interior adjustment must take place. It is more than cognitive; it is something entirely spiritual. In some cases, we need to redefine what we think life is all about. In many cases, we need to redefine what we think work is, and to release the idea that we must suffer and struggle for the things that we want.

A degree of everyday effort is natural. We are constantly up against things that make us stretch, wonder, and sweat. Problem-solving, starting something new, keeping things up, staying away from things, pushing ourselves into new, unfamiliar territory. But we have to remember that the experience of life itself is as important as the doings. Movement and stillness. Eating and breathing. Talking, tending, and loving.